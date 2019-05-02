 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Governor DeSantis Could Sign New Texting Ban Into Effect, Here’s What Drivers Need to Know

Orange County Sheriff Chief John Mina says that means officers can automatically pull offenders over and write them citations for a non-moving violation. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A bill that will increase the penalty for texting and driving has passed the legislature and is heading to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. 

Under Florida law it’s a secondary offense to text and drive. The new bill would make it a primary offense starting July 1.

Orange County Sheriff Chief John Mina says that means officers can automatically pull offenders over and write them citations for a non-moving violation.

“Deputies or officers if they see you texting on your phone while the vehicle is in motion they can now pull you over and ticket you now for that. Additionally if you’re doing that in a school or work zone, there’s enhanced penalty for that.”

Penalties for a moving violation around schools or construction zones include fines and points on your license. Those would be enforced starting January 1.

But Bob Cortes with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says that’s only after the grace period ends for people caught using handheld devices in these areas.

“Between the month of October and December 31st the law enforcement can pull someone over but at that point all they would be able to issue is a written or verbal warning only. And that’s part of the educational process the legislature wants us to use.”

The bill does not apply to people using their phones if their car is stationary at a light or in traffic.

 

