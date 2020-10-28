 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Government Watchdog Group Encourages Voters To Track Their Absentee Ballot

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Emily Powers

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Government watchdog Common Cause Florida is raising concerns over Hurricane Zeta’s impact on voting in the west Florida Panhandle. WFSU’s Robbie Gaffney has more.

Hours for early voting sites in Okaloosa County have been temporarily reduced because of concerns about Hurricane Zeta. Common Cause Florida Board Chair Liza McClenaghan is also worried the storm could impact the area’s postal service.

“The post office even though it has a motto, may not be able to deliver the mail to voters or return from the voters after a major storm.”

McClenaghan is encouraging voters who haven’t returned their mail-in ballots to submit them in-person.

“Because there’s no time for the US Postal Service to deliver.”

Early voting in Okaloosa County ends October 31st at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the elections office by the time polls close on election day.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP