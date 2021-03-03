 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tahoe

Government wildlife officials say they have released two more critically endangered red wolves into the wild in North Carolina.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a court filing Monday that it brought two male wolves from a Florida wildlife refuge.

The agency paired them with wild female wolves from North Carolina and let them loose in February.

One of the male wolves was later killed by a car.

The service also plans to release another captive-bred pair this summer. A judge had ordered them to come up with the plan for more releases. Wolf conservation groups responded that the government needs to move faster.


