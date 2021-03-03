Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Government wildlife officials say they have released two more critically endangered red wolves into the wild in North Carolina.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a court filing Monday that it brought two male wolves from a Florida wildlife refuge.

The agency paired them with wild female wolves from North Carolina and let them loose in February.

One of the male wolves was later killed by a car.

The service also plans to release another captive-bred pair this summer. A judge had ordered them to come up with the plan for more releases. Wolf conservation groups responded that the government needs to move faster.