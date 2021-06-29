 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Thanks First Responders and Discusses Surfside Recovery Efforts

by Nadia Gordon (WLRN)

Photo: Ron DeSantis


Desantis’ remarks came at a press conference in Surfside.

Governor Ron DeSantis said first responders have worked over 100 hours straight to recover and rescue victims of the Surfside Condo Collapse.

“When there’s danger, they run towards it.”

He says that the local government and private organizations are working in conjunction with FEMA to provide relief services to families.

Services include relocation assistance and mental health counseling.

“This is going to be something that’s important. It is something it’s going to be very thorough and is something that is not going to happen in a day or two. This is going to take a long time.”

DeSantis says the search will continue.


