 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Says State is Considering Department of Labor Grant to Help Fund Unemployment System

by (WMFE)

Photo: The Florida Channel

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida won’t be able to use CARES Act money to pay for an extension of unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s executive order. 

DeSantis said he’s investigating the possibility of applying for a federal loan instead. 

“But I think if we can do the Department of Labor enhanced benefit through that loan we would want to do it to give people some more relief.”

He says the state simply cannot use its CARES Act dollars to pay for this assistance as 4 billion in funds has already been allocated for other uses. 

“That’s not an option for us in Florida because those CARES Act dollars are obligated already, now they haven’t been quote spent. But it’s four plus billion that’s been obligated. ”

Since mid-March, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has processed more than 3 million claims for unemployment.

State Representative Anna Eskamani called on the governor to call a special session of the legislature to work on the budget instead.

Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend providing economic relief and deferring payroll tax collection.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP