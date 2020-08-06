 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Sports Seasons Should Restart Along With Schools, Despite FHSAA Opposition

Photo: The Florida Channel

Schools in Central Florida will restart this week and next. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis says it’s crucial for parents and students to have a choice in whether students participate in sports or not this fall. 

DeSantis’ comments came a day after the Florida High School Sports Association recommended pushing back games and practices to November 30th.

“The governor’s office, we’re a hundred percent supportive of getting the kids back into competition. Obviously you do it with care and with safety. But by all means, we’re very resourceful people. To just say the lights are going to go off on the football field or the volleyball court is just going to be shut down. That’s not an option here.”

DeSantis, who played baseball throughout school listed off lower grades and missed scholarships, as consequences of not playing sports. 

He said his children aren’t old enough, but if they were, he’d send them back out onto the field.

“As a father, my kids are young they’re not sports-age yet. But you know if they were, I would want them playing and if they bring something back to the house, as much as I wouldn’t want that, I would rather take that risk then deprive them of the opportunity.”

The FHSAA had recommended these extracurricular activities shouldn’t restart any sooner than August 24th. 

The organization will make a final decision when it meets with other sports advisory committees on August 14th. 

