Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida ready to help after deadly tornadoes strike Midwest, parts of the South

The Orlando Red Cross has already sent some volunteers to Kentucky this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are ready to send emergency response teams to Kentucky to help with relief efforts there.

Dozens of tornadoes struck parts of the Midwest and the South last weekend, killing over 60 people in Kentucky, the hardest hit state.

The FDEM has already reached out to emergency management offices in Kentucky and eight other states that were impacted to identify how best to help.

And the Sunshine State has emergency management personnel, urban search and rescue teams, ambulance strike teams and recovery disaster specialists that would usually be deployed to assist during hurricanes on standby.

In a statement, DeSantis says, “The State of Florida has been communicating with our partners in the impacted states since early Saturday morning and we stand ready to provide any assistance needed during this time. We’ll continue to work with them to ensure they have the resources they need to respond.”

“The devastation left in the wake of the tornado outbreak over the weekend is an unthinkable tragedy, and Casey and I are keeping the victims and all impacted individuals in our prayers as initial recovery efforts begin.”

Volunteers are being asked not to self-deploy to these areas.

Floridians can support relief efforts by donating to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.