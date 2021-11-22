 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes a more than one billion dollar tax break at the pump for Floridians

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis


Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing more than a billion dollars in tax cuts to save Floridians at the pump as gas prices in the state continue to soar.

The state legislature would have to approve the one billion dollars in gas tax relief when it’s back in session come January. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis says if lawmakers approve the gas tax cut, Florida families stand to save hundreds of dollars at the pump every year.

“And that’s going to make a big, big difference. The average family over a five or six month period could save up to $200 dollars.”

DeSantis says the state has plenty of reserves to make up for lost revenue from the gas tax.

“Basically, Florida, there’s a whole bunch of things that go into the price of gas. There’s different taxes, federal, state, local level. You know we’re taking over 25 cents from Florida, and we’ll basically zero that out for as long as we can and do over a billion dollars.”

AAA says the average price of gas jumped to $3.36 dollars per gallon last week in Florida, the highest price since September 2014. 

Nationwide inflation and supply chain issues are to blame. 


