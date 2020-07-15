Gov. Ron DeSantis Promises More Medical Personnel, But Still No Face Mask Mandate As Florida Reports More Than 10,000 New Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. Ron DeSantis said more medical personnel would help Florida respond to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

He didn’t mention a mask mandate or doubling back on reopening.

DeSantis’ remarks came at a conference at the state Capitol Wednesday night, just hours after Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a mask mandate in her state.

He didn’t discuss taking similar action, but he did recommend people in close work environments use facial coverings.

“Facial coverings are recommended especially if you can’t physically distance. You have some folks working in certain types of industries where they can’t always maintain the six foot distance. But that will potentially reduce some of the transmission.”

DeSantis even went as far as to say face masks would help reduce spread in Miami-Dade County, the new epicenter of the virus.

Still, he said it was important to take a county-by-county approach in the response to COVID-19.

“When they call, when the mayor calls me. We’re there to help. And we support what they’re doing. And that is very clear. At the same time, the fate of Miami-Dade County does not rest on what Dixie County does. That’s just the reality. I think it’s served us well to recognize the diversity of the state.”

More than 20 governors across different political parties in the United States have required face masks in public spaces.

