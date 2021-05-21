Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares the Week of Fourth of July “Freedom Week” From Sales Tax on Certain Events, Equipment

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The holiday is a sales tax-free week on outdoor cultural and sporting events and equipment.

From sales tax holidays to permanent tax exemptions helping seniors live independently, I’m committed to continuing to reduce the tax burden for all residents of our state. https://t.co/cwoHkKUmrO pic.twitter.com/IQHb2nN01e — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 21, 2021

The sales tax holiday applies to tickets to sporting events, movies, ballets, plays, musical theater, fairs and festivals that run from July 1 through December 31.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says his family is especially excited about the discounts on fair tickets.

“My daughter loves fairs and so we took her to the Strawberry Festival down in Plant City and the Clay County Fair in Northeast Florida. So she’s always asking me, ‘Daddy I want to go back to the fair’. So now we’ll save on our tickets if we do that.”

DeSantis says Floridians can buy private gym and club memberships, passes to state parks and museums, and outdoor recreation equipment sales tax free that week.

“So if you need batting gloves, if you need golf balls, if you need any of that the week of July 4th you’re going to pay no tax up to a certain amount.”

In addition to Freedom Week, the school tax holiday in Florida is July 31 to August 9 and the disaster preparedness tax holiday is August 28 to July 6.