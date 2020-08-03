Gov. DeSantis Calls Isaias a Good Trial Run, Warns Floridians To Have a Hurricane Plan in Place

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. Ron DeSantis said emergency response officials are planning for what will likely be a busy hurricane season in Florida.

DeSantis said in particular emergency response teams were able to beta-test the new sheltering strategy put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in Palm Beach County they had residents show up to shelters who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Or who did not pass the temperature screening and those people were redirected to a nearby hotel where they had a safe place to stay until the storm passed.”

DeSantis said the state was also able to practice sending out PPE kits and thermometers to shelters.

But he said Florida isn’t in the clear yet.

“We do anticipate more storms developing so make sure you that you have a plan. We’ll hope for the best on this but we absolutely need to be prepared for more storms.”

Isaias stayed off the East coast of Florida this weekend where it caused heavy rain and some storm surge.

Meteorologists predict Isaias will strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall in the Carolinas this afternoon.

