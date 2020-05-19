 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls Firing of Rebekah Jones, Developer of State’s Coronavirus Dashboard “A Nonissue”

by (WMFE)

Photo: Markus Spiske

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the firing of the developer of Florida’s coronavirus dashboard a nonissue at a press conference in Tallahassee Tuesday.

The former state employee says she was let go for refusing to falsify public data.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said not only did he not know who Rebekah Jones was but he disputed claims that she had been fired.

DeSantis read an email Jones allegedly sent her supervisor that explained she wasn’t let go but simply needed a break after two straight months of working. 

He continued to praise the online system for its accuracy, amidst significant jumps in COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend. 

“Our dashboard has been recognized nationally. Dr. Birx has praised it multiple times. It’s a heck of a tool. Just as we’re very transparent with this you can drill down and see all the different data on each individual county. And I think that that’s a very good thing. And I’m proud of the folks who work on it.”

In an email to CBS-12 in West Palm Beach, Jones claimed she had been fired after she, “refused to manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.” 

Florida entered the full phase one in the governor’s recovery plan, opening restaurants, stores, libraries, and museums at fifty percent capacity this week.

DeSantis also told reporters he has never been tested for coronavirus in Florida. 

He said he didn’t want to take a test away from a resident who needed it more, since he’d never shown symptoms.

“I’m in a low risk age group and we do have a lot more tests now but it wasn’t anything I’d rather those tests go to somewhere else.”

DeSantis said he had taken an Abbott rapid test at the White House – as is required of any guest. He did not share the results of this test.

His comments came after he encouraged people to get tested at one of the state’s fifteen drive-thru and five walk-up test sites. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP