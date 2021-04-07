 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gov. Ron DeSantis Allocates 30,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Inmates

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN )

Photo: Mufid Majnun

Florida inmates are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Miami Herald reports that Governor Ron DeSantis has allocated 30,000 doses to the Florida Department of Corrections.

It comes after DeSantis made clear last month that he would not vaccinate state prisoners ahead of other groups.

Corrections officials will administer vaccines to inmates who want to get inoculated next week.

State officials say they will also help get vaccines to seven privately operated prisons.


