Gov. Ron DeSantis Allocates 30,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Inmates

Florida inmates are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Miami Herald reports that Governor Ron DeSantis has allocated 30,000 doses to the Florida Department of Corrections.

It comes after DeSantis made clear last month that he would not vaccinate state prisoners ahead of other groups.

Corrections officials will administer vaccines to inmates who want to get inoculated next week.

State officials say they will also help get vaccines to seven privately operated prisons.