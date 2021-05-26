 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill For Seminole Sports Betting Deal

by AP (WMFE)

Photo: Aidan Howe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting to its casinos under legislation signed by the governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Tuesday.

He had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe last month, and the Florida House and Senate approved the deal last week. The deal still needs the approval of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe would be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos. The state would receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.


