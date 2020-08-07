Gov. DeSantis Says Loosening Restrictions On Restaurant Workers Will Help Struggling Hospitality Industry

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



His comments came at the Hilton Orlando-Bonnet Creek Resort where workers have been furloughed and laid off since mid-March.

WATCH LIVE: Roundtable with transportation industry leaders in Orlando. https://t.co/OdCQsCKpRo — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 7, 2020

DeSantis signed an executive order yesterday allowing restaurant workers who have tested positive for coronavirus to come back to work without taking a test.

He said now, workers will only need to show that they are symptom-free on employer conducted health screenings based on new CDC recommendations.

“Our symptoms-based approach to the employees will be helpful for all employers but particularly for hospitality because if somebody is over the illness they can come back. They don’t have to just get a test for ten days even though they’re not sick. So I think that will be helpful for them.”

DeSantis said this change – along with ending a requirement to quarantine after air or cruise ship travel – should help workers get back on the job sooner.

He said canceled conferences were to blame for Central Florida’s hospitality industry being hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But he commended some groups for continuing to hold conventions in Orlando as he said these events can and should continue with safety precautions in place.

“I think I was scheduled to speak at three or four things in June and July, you know six months ago, that none of those things ended up happening. And so we want those to come back.”

Florida reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.