Central Florida News


Gov. DeSantis Says Hula Bowl On Its Way to the UCF Bounce House In 2022

Photo: Mick Haupt


The University of Central Florida Bounce House will play host to the upcoming Hula Bowl on Jan. 15th, 2022. 

The postseason game will feature star NCAA athletes from across the US and around the world.

Florida’s bowl games bring in more than 380 million dollars collectively every year and employ thousands of local people in the fields of hospitality and tourism. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Sunshine State had been picked to host the game that will attract hundreds of thousands of fans on Friday. 

In a statement DeSantis says, “Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families, and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences.”

The Orange Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl are also headed to the state.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

