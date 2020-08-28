Gov. DeSantis Says He Will Expand Statewide Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans on extending a statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium. 

The moratorium which protects Florida residents from losing their home, if they can prove COVID-19 hardship is set to expire September 1. 

DeSantis says he plans on extending the executive order for another month. 

“And then I will work on the moratorium. I think we probably will continue that as well.”

A nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ended July 24.

DeSantis says Floridians who qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance Program will also be able to receive an additional 300 dollars a week in unemployment benefits. 

“And our hope is is that we’re able to do that retroactively to the beginning of August. And hopefully just pay out a lump sum.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, only 45,723 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to 72,774 the week before.

