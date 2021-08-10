 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. DeSantis Says Florida’s First Responders Will Receive COVID-19 Bonuses This Week

First responders in Florida will start to receive their COVID-19 bonuses this week after the legislature approved using CARES Act funding for the payments.

Firefighters, police officers and EMTs who were on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic will all receive the $1,000 dollar bonuses. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis handed out the first bonuses to first responders in Miami who worked on search and rescue efforts at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside.

“We wanted to do something to say thank you to our first responders. The fire, law enforcement, EMTs who put it on the line for the rest of us. And particularly as we’ve seen some like law enforcement not always being treated well. We wanted to show Florida stands with you. We appreciate what you’re doing.”

DeSantis says the money is a token of appreciation for these men and women’s continued sacrifice.

“You don’t get into this business that you guys are in. You’re not going to be a billionaire. We know that. You’re putting yourself out. You have a servant’s heart. And it’s not all about the money. But if we can show a token of appreciation like this. We want to be able to do it. And so we’re happy to do that.”

Teachers who worked during the pandemic have also started to receive their $1,000 dollar checks.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

