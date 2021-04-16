 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gov. DeSantis Offers Infrastructure Money to Orange County, But Not Access to Statewide Coronavirus Database

by (WMFE)

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced nearly $150 million dollars to cities and counties throughout the state for more resilient infrastructure. 

The grants are part of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program to help local governments prepare for disasters.

Money for Central Florida counties will be spent on things like stormwater systems. 

“Orlando $2.8 million, Sebring $2.6 million, another Sebring at $3.5 million and then Osceola County at $4.7 million.”

DeSantis says there will be two additional rounds of funding through the program that will go to areas that were hard-hit by Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew and Irma.

The money for the program is allocated to the DEO by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

While the county received infrastructure monies, the Florida Department of Health has cut off Orange County’s access to a statewide coronavirus database containing information about the area’s vaccination rates. 

DeSantis says he doesn’t know anything about that policy change. 

“You’ll have to ask the department of health. I’m not involved in that. Right but only certain issues get to my desk, you know some of that is just not something that would reach my desk.” 

At a weekly coronavirus update in Orange County last night Mayor Jerry Demings said the county does not plan to sue the state to regain access to the numbers. 

Some 7.6 million people have been vaccinated in the state of Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP