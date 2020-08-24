 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. DeSantis Holds Up Disney, Universal and SeaWorld As Models of How Attractions Can Safely Reopen

Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to Central Florida theme parks as a model for how to reopen safely as he announced Hard Rock Stadium will welcome back fans for the Miami Dolphins season. Photo: Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Universal, SeaWorld and Disney for reopening theme parks with precautions in place during the peak of coronavirus cases in Florida.

DeSantis said safety measures have helped limit the rate of new infections even as thousands of guests visited these attractions.

His comments come as officials at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens prepare to reopen the stands to fans during the Miami Dolphins’ season.

“And I think that that goes to show you, is that when you do things and you just do the basic precautions, you’re able to do and have society work without contributing in a major way to outbreaks.”

He says normal life needs to continue as much as possible during the pandemic. 

“You can take the basic steps to make sure that’s done safely. But to just say, ‘no we’re not going to do anything’. I don’t think that that’s a viable pathway for the state going forward.”

In-person attendance at Hard Rock Stadium will be capped at 13,000 fans and face masks will be required when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in September. 

Florida reported just over 2,000 coronavirus cases on Monday and 72 deaths. More than 600,000 cases have been reported in Florida, but new infections are declining.

Danielle Prieur

