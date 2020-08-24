Gov. DeSantis Holds Up Disney, Universal and SeaWorld As Models of How Attractions Can Safely Reopen

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Universal, SeaWorld and Disney for reopening theme parks with precautions in place during the peak of coronavirus cases in Florida.

DeSantis said safety measures have helped limit the rate of new infections even as thousands of guests visited these attractions.

His comments come as officials at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens prepare to reopen the stands to fans during the Miami Dolphins’ season.

“And I think that that goes to show you, is that when you do things and you just do the basic precautions, you’re able to do and have society work without contributing in a major way to outbreaks.”

He says normal life needs to continue as much as possible during the pandemic.

“You can take the basic steps to make sure that’s done safely. But to just say, ‘no we’re not going to do anything’. I don’t think that that’s a viable pathway for the state going forward.”

In-person attendance at Hard Rock Stadium will be capped at 13,000 fans and face masks will be required when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in September.

Florida reported just over 2,000 coronavirus cases on Monday and 72 deaths. More than 600,000 cases have been reported in Florida, but new infections are declining.

WATCH LIVE: Major Announcement at @HardRockStadium in Miami Gardens https://t.co/8ypX58B025 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 24, 2020

