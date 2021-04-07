 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gov. DeSantis Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine, Joining Other Florida Leaders Who Have Been Inoculated

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

His office confirmed Wednesday that the Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose.

He was vaccinated last week out of the public eye — even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

DeSantis had recently said he would get vaccinated soon.

The governor’s administration has been working to get Floridians inoculated against a virus that has killed nearly 34,000 people statewide and infected more than 2 million others in the state.


