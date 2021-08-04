 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gov. DeSantis Fires Back at President Biden Over Call to Allow Face Mask Mandates in Florida

Photo: Danielle Prieur


Governor Ron DeSantis says parents in Florida will decide whether their kids wear face masks not schools. 

The statement is in response to President Joe Biden’s call for Florida to allow face mask mandates in schools.

Biden’s comments came at a coronavirus update at the White House yesterday, when he said, “if you aren’t going to help at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

Still, DeSantis maintains that he won’t back down on his executive order banning face mask mandates in classrooms.

“Let me tell you this. If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not going to let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way and I’m going to stand up for the kids in Florida.”

DeSantis says in Florida, parents will continue to have the right to choose whether their kids wear facial coverings or not.

“He doesn’t believe the parents should have a say in that. He thinks that should be a decision for the government. Well I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to be the ones in charge of that decision.”

The CDC recommends all students in face-to-face settings wear face masks this coming school year especially in high transmission states like Florida. 

Florida currently leads the country in the highest rate for coronavirus-related hospitalizations in children.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

