Central Florida News


Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19

by The Associated Press (AP)

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo credit: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says two people in his state are the first to test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19 as he ordered health officials to declare a public health emergency surrounding amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement released by his office, DeSantis said the cases involve a person in Florida’s Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County.

The statement did not elaborate on who those individuals were or the treatment they were receiving or their conditions.

The statement said the governor is issuing an executive order taking immediate effect that directs the state health officer and surgeon general to declare a public health emergency in Florida.


