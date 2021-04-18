GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo protesters supporting former President Donald Trump march down Fifth Avenue on their way towards Times Square in New York. Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another run. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates and delay their preparations as he considered another run.
But many Republicans with national ambitions are already openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.
They’re raising money, making hires and working to bolster their name recognition.
Those moves reflect both the fervor in the party to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a yearslong endeavor.
