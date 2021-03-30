 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

by The Associated Press (AP)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, says he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Gaetz, who represents parts of central Florida, told Axios Tuesday that his lawyers were informed that he was the subject of an investigation “regarding sexual conduct with women” but that he was not a target of the probe.

He denied that he ever had a relationship with any underage girls and said the allegations against him were “as searing as they are false.”

His comments came shortly after The New York Times reported on the Justice Department investigation.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP