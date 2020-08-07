Goodwill Opens its Doors to Central Florida Teachers, Parents Shopping for a School Year Unlike Any Other

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Central Florida businesses are hoping the tax-free holiday on school supplies and clothing that began Friday gets shoppers back in stores this weekend.

It’s the first day of the Florida Back to School tax-free weekend! During the 2020 #BacktoSchool Sales Tax Holiday Aug 7-9, qualifying items are exempt from tax. See the list at https://t.co/Ajtep0n86V #FL #TaxFree pic.twitter.com/1QQarfmshc — Goodwill Industries of Central FL (@goodwillcfl) August 7, 2020

The tax holiday which runs through Sunday applies to school supplies that are 15 dollars or less and clothing and footwear that are 60 dollars and under.

Kim Praniewicz is the Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

“We’ve seen a delay in school shopping compared to years past. With the uncertainty of the start of the school year: is it going to be virtual, is it going to be in classroom, is it going to be a combination? So I believe parents were waiting.”

Praniewicz said they finally started to see things pick-up today.

And she says as many parents are having to prepare their children for two educational settings this year, they’ll spend one hundred dollars more on average.

“In some cases, folks are having to prepare for two places their children are being schooled. So, in school as well as at home.”

Praniewicz says most families spend about 700 dollars every year on school shopping.

Goodwill stores are open again after they closed in mid-March at the start of the pandemic.

