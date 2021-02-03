 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Going To A National Park? Bring A Face Mask

by Jenny Staletovich (WLRN )

Photo: NPS

The National Park Service announced yesterday that facial masks will now be required in all national park buildings and facilities.

The masks will also be required outside where social distancing isn’t possible.

That means narrow or crowded trails.

Everglades, Dry Tortugas and Biscayne National Parks already have capacity limits for some guided tours and other operations.


