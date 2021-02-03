Going To A National Park? Bring A Face Mask

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The National Park Service announced yesterday that facial masks will now be required in all national park buildings and facilities.

The masks will also be required outside where social distancing isn’t possible.

That means narrow or crowded trails.

Everglades, Dry Tortugas and Biscayne National Parks already have capacity limits for some guided tours and other operations.