Going To A National Park? Bring A Face Mask
The National Park Service announced yesterday that facial masks will now be required in all national park buildings and facilities.
The masks will also be required outside where social distancing isn’t possible.
That means narrow or crowded trails.
Everglades, Dry Tortugas and Biscayne National Parks already have capacity limits for some guided tours and other operations.
Face masks are now required by all visitors in all NPS facilities and buildings. It is also required when social distancing is not possible such as busy trails, overlooks and historic buildings. Read more at https://t.co/7Xq8cv7vUd #RecreateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/OTP7goFq8K
— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 2, 2021
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity