Get Your Gourmet Taco On While Awaiting An Uber In Downtown Orlando

The downtown Orlando late night crowd will be able to wait for an Uber or Lyft at to rideshare hubs beginning this spring. And now, people will be able to grab a bite while they wait.

The city council Monday approved food trucks at the rideshare hubs. The six-month pilot program is expected to start May 3 in front of the Orange County Regional History Center and also closer to I-4. In addition to food trucks, the hubs will have public bathrooms and will be well-lit for safety.

The hubs are supposed to help ease congestion along Orange Avenue by “pulling” people to less busy areas. Check here for more information from the city, and check here to read about the consultants who first recommended the rideshare hubs.