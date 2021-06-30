Get Those Running Shoes Ready: In-Person Marathons Are Back at Disney This Fall

In-person, Disney marathons will return to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this fall.

Every mile, still magic. ✨ @runDisney can’t wait to welcome you back to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort, just in time to celebrate #DisneyWorld50! Learn more about the 2021-2022 #runDisney race season: https://t.co/e7fgFmNucd pic.twitter.com/byftcVaKsz — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 30, 2021

That includes the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, the Walt Disney World Marathon, the Disney Princess Half Marathon and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

Race elements may change based on coronavirus numbers ahead of the events. runDisney will continue to provide runners and their families updates on their website.

And for runners who are at high-risk for the virus, all races will continue to have a virtual component.

In a statement, the company said it could still, “implement health and safety measures, such as face coverings, physical distancing and other requirements if they are deemed appropriate” at in-person races.

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will kick off the racing season at the parks on November 4, 2021.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates.