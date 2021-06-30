 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Get Those Running Shoes Ready: In-Person Marathons Are Back at Disney This Fall

by (WMFE)

Photo: Malik Skydsgaard


In-person, Disney marathons will return to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this fall. 

That includes the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, the Walt Disney World Marathon, the Disney Princess Half Marathon and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend. 

Race elements may change based on coronavirus numbers ahead of the events. runDisney will continue to provide runners and their families updates on their website.

And for runners who are at high-risk for the virus, all races will continue to have a virtual component. 

In a statement, the company said it could still, “implement health and safety measures, such as face coverings, physical distancing and other requirements if they are deemed appropriate” at in-person races.

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will kick off the racing season at the parks on November 4, 2021.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

