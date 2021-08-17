Get a Shot, Go See Enrique Iglesias: Orange County, Orlando Team Up to Incentivize COVID Vaccine

Orange County and Orlando residents can win free tickets to concerts and events throughout the area by getting vaccinated at select sites on certain days beginning this week.

Get your free COVID-19 vaccination at one of the @citybeautiful vaccination sites (listed in the comments) for a chance to win tickets to one of this fall’s biggest shows! 🍊 Let’s fill that orange! #IGotMyShot For full rules and guidelines, visit https://t.co/08GCF3gFdT. https://t.co/2VMpku6w7R — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 17, 2021

The incentive comes as the Department of Health and Human Services reports some 16,832 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Residents 12 and up who get the shot at designated sites on specific days can enter to win tickets by submitting their name, cell and proof of vaccination to Strengthen Orlando.

Winners will be announced at a special ceremony at Orlando City Hall on August 30th.

Prizes include tickets to see Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin at the Amway Center, Orlando City games at Exploria Stadium, and shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the vaccine is the best way to avoid serious illness and death from COVID-19.

In a statement Dyer says, “Through this raffle, we’re hoping to provide extra encouragement and an extra incentive for residents to get the vaccine to protect themselves and to help our community move forward.”

About 65 percent of eligible residents in Orange County have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who receives a vaccine at the following sites and dates can enter to win tickets: