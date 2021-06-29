 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gerber Names Winter Park Baby Its Spokesbaby of the Year

by (WMFE)

Photo: Tai's Captures


Gerber has named a local Central Floridian as its Gerber Spokesbaby for 2021 based on its 11th annual photo search.

Photo: Gerber

Zane Kahin from Winter Park will not only act as the company’s spokesbaby, but chief growing officer. 

In a statement, the company says Zane, “represents every Gerber baby and his family’s story of perseverance and hope serve as a reminder of what unites all parents and drive everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby.”

Zane was born to mom Erin in February after doctors told her she may not be able to conceive after surviving breast cancer, chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy. 

But Erin says after getting married to her husband over a year ago, “we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy. Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

Zane will act as chief taste tester of baby food products and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. 

He currently lives with mom and dad, and family dogs, Rexy (10) and Liv (3).


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

