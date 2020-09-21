Georgia snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta has been attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family exploring a reef at Sombrero Key Light on Sunday when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark.
Family members immediately began first aid. Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier.
Witnesses said the shark was eight to 10-feet in length.
