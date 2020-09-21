Georgia snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
by The Associated Press (AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta has been attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family exploring a reef at Sombrero Key Light on Sunday when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark.

Family members immediately began first aid. Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier.

Witnesses said the shark was eight to 10-feet in length.


