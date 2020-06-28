Georgia driver accused of shooting at vehicles on I-75

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A 41-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies say he shot at other vehicles while driving on Interstate 75.

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, of Forest Park, Georgia, is being held without bail on several charges, including aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

The Sheriff’s Office got calls Saturday evening about a driver waving a gun and shooting at cars from a black Ford pickup truck.

Sheriff’s officials say he rear-ended another vehicle on the interstate near Bushnell but continued north for another three miles, where he crashed into a guardrail.

He had a standoff with deputies there and then threw his gun away, drove for a few hundred feet, crashed again, ran and was captured after being stunned with a Taser.

Deputies say multiple vehicles were hit by bullets but no one was injured.