 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Georgia driver accused of shooting at vehicles on I-75

by (WMFE)
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A 41-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies say he shot at other vehicles while driving on Interstate 75.

Miguel Espinoza Navarro. Photo: Sumter County jail

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, of Forest Park, Georgia, is being held without bail on several charges, including aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

The Sheriff’s Office got calls Saturday evening about a driver waving a gun and shooting at cars from a black Ford pickup truck.

Sheriff’s officials say he rear-ended another vehicle on the interstate near Bushnell but continued north for another three miles, where he crashed into a guardrail.

He had a standoff with deputies there and then threw his gun away, drove for a few hundred feet, crashed again, ran and was captured after being stunned with a Taser.

Deputies say multiple vehicles were hit by bullets but no one was injured.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP