Central Florida News


Gavel awaits Florida lawmakers in session’s closing week

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Bill Oxford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are expected to gavel their session to a close on Friday — if they can produce a state budget by Tuesday.

While there are some sticking points, lawmakers seem poised to meet their budget deadline. Several major bills await passage: a nationally watched elections bill, proposals focused on Big Tech and a measure that would bring more scrutiny to use of force by law enforcement officers.

The state budget is expected to be about $100 billion, although the specific amount is still under negotiation.

After gaveling to a close, lawmakers are planning to return to Tallahassee for a special session to consider a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe.


