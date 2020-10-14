Gators-LSU Game Postponed After Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Gators’ home game against defending champions L-S-U this weekend has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The game has been rescheduled for December.

University of Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin told reporters Wednesday that the Gators have 21 positive coronavirus tests, and they have fewer than 50 scholarship players available for Saturday’s game.

NEWS: The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020

Southeastern Conference teams have to have at least 53 scholarship players available to play. The SEC said the game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

The Gators paused all team activities Tuesday after an increase in positive COVID tests among players. The spike in coronavirus cases comes three days after coach Dan Mullen said he wanted 90,000 fans at Ben Hill Griffin stadium – nicknamed The Swamp – to create a home field advantage.

Asked on Monday if he had any regrets about the comments, Mullen said that he was focused on beating the Tigers and said the health precautions that players, coaches and staff were following were a “model of safety.”