Central Florida News


Gas Prices in Central Florida Still High After Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

by (WMFE)

Gas prices are still rising after strikes on Saudi oil facilities. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Floridians are still paying more at the pump today after drone attacks destroyed Saudi oil facilities last week. 

Drivers throughout the state are paying an average of $2.50 a gallon. 

That’s ten cents higher than last week. 

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says those still aren’t the highest prices Florida drivers have seen this year. 

“You know keep in mind that we’re still paying 30 cents below what we paid in April. And we’re entering the fall travel season where gas prices tend to typically follow more of a downward trend.”

Jenkins expects prices will drop this week as normal operations resume in the Saudia Arabia. 

But he says tensions between the United States and Iran could drive up these prices again.

“I think that a lot of things still have to play out in regard to sanctions. If there is any kind of military action. All of those things could have rising pressure on crude oil prices. And if crude oil prices rise again then of course we’d see higher prices at the pump as well.”

Jenkins says for now Florida is still one of the top twenty cheapest states to buy petrol. 


