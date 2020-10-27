Gas Prices Fall. Experts Say The Pandemic Could Continue This Trend

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s gas prices have dropped to the lowest they’ve been in nearly a month – that’s a trend likely driven by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto club AAA reports that the average gas price statewide is $2.08 per gallon.

In some parts of South Florida, gas prices dropped as low as $1.79 per gallon.

But South Florida still remains the most expensive region in Florida for gasoline. Palm Beach County reported average prices as high as $2.22 per gallon.

Experts say that the downward trend could be due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.