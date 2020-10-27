 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gas Prices Fall. Experts Say The Pandemic Could Continue This Trend

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

Photo: Upsplash

Florida’s gas prices have dropped to the lowest they’ve been in nearly a month – that’s a trend likely driven by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto club AAA reports that the average gas price statewide is $2.08 per gallon.

In some parts of South Florida, gas prices dropped as low as $1.79 per gallon.

But South Florida still remains the most expensive region in Florida for gasoline. Palm Beach County reported average prices as high as $2.22 per gallon.

Experts say that the downward trend could be due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.


