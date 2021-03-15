 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Florida As Vaccination Rates Do

by (WMFE)

Photo: Sippakorn

Florida gas prices continue to surge as more people in the state get vaccinated and tourism picks back up again. 

Gas prices rose by 15 cents per gallon last week, averaging out to $2.87 per gallon at the pump.

According to a statement by AAA, that’s the highest daily average gas price in Florida since 2018. 

Many factors have contributed to this spike including tightening global crude oil and gasoline supplies, an increased demand for gas and market optimism. 

Investors are optimistic about the long-term future of gasoline demand as more people are vaccinated and return to work and play in the Sunshine State.

The most expensive gas is in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $2.97 a gallon and the least expensive is in Pensacola at $2.80 a gallon.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

