Gambling bill on Florida pari-mutuels gets first approval

Photo: Helena Lopes
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s jai alai frontons and quarter horse and harness horse racing tracks could choose not to conduct live events and still be able to operate poker and slot machine rooms under a bill unanimously approved by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee.
Thoroughbred horse tracks would still have to conduct live racing under the bill that was approved Monday, and while greyhound racing is now illegal in Florida, permit holders could still run card rooms and slots.
Permit holders wouldn’t be able to move their licenses to new locations.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity