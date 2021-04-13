 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gambling bill on Florida pari-mutuels gets first approval

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Helena Lopes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s jai alai frontons and quarter horse and harness horse racing tracks could choose not to conduct live events and still be able to operate poker and slot machine rooms under a bill unanimously approved by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee.

Thoroughbred horse tracks would still have to conduct live racing under the bill that was approved Monday, and while greyhound racing is now illegal in Florida, permit holders could still run card rooms and slots.

Permit holders wouldn’t be able to move their licenses to new locations.


