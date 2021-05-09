 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gallese’s save preserves Orlando’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored in his third straight game and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied a breakaway attempt in second-half stoppage time to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 1-1.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando in the 52nd minute with a curling shot from distance. Gallese went low to make a kick save of Jesús Medina’s one-on-one opportunity in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC tied it in the 77th when Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four game of a season.

It was only Orlando’s second goal allowed this season.


