Gallese’s save preserves Orlando’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored in his third straight game and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied a breakaway attempt in second-half stoppage time to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 1-1.
Nani opened the scoring for Orlando in the 52nd minute with a curling shot from distance. Gallese went low to make a kick save of Jesús Medina’s one-on-one opportunity in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
NYCFC tied it in the 77th when Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four game of a season.
It was only Orlando’s second goal allowed this season.
