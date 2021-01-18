 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Galaxy star Bautista offers reward for Trump carved manatee

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NOAA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward to catch whoever etched “Trump” into a Florida manatee’s back. The story went viral after a video emerged of the gentle sea cow with the word “TRUMP” scraped in algae on its back. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating after the manatee was spotted in the Homosassa River in Citrus County. Bautista, a Tampa native, offered the reward on Twitter, saying, “And I promise, there will be bonuses to that reward!”  The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP