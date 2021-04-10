 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gaetz faces House ethics probe; federal investigation widens

by The Associated Press (AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The news comes as federal prosecutors probing sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz are also scrutinizing the actions of some of his political allies and fellow Florida Republicans as part of a broader public corruption inquiry.

The FBI’s examination of a broad range of topics involving Gaetz and his associates exemplifies the breadth of the investigation. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and he has retained two prominent New York attorneys.

He vowed Friday, “I have not yet begun to fight.”


