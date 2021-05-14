 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Gaetz Associate To Plead Guilty To Six Charges, Cooperate With Federal Investigation

Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a child. 

The agreement also implies Greenberg will serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Under the plea agreement Greenberg admits he paid an underage girl to have sex with him and other unidentified men.

It also says Greenberg will “cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons,” although the agreement does not name Gaetz. 

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the plea agreement was filed. 

Greenberg also will plead guilty to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. 

The deal will become official during Monday’s court hearing he is required to attend. 


