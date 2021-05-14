Gaetz Associate To Plead Guilty To Six Charges, Cooperate With Federal Investigation

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a child.

The agreement also implies Greenberg will serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Under the plea agreement Greenberg admits he paid an underage girl to have sex with him and other unidentified men.

It also says Greenberg will “cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons,” although the agreement does not name Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the plea agreement was filed.

Greenberg also will plead guilty to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.

The deal will become official during Monday’s court hearing he is required to attend.