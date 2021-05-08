 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Gaetz and Greene bask in the love of Trump supporters at Villages rally

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

U.S. representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked off their America First tour in The Villages Friday night. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Avid Trump supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz found a raucous, warm welcome in The Villages retirement community for the kickoff of their America First tour.

They spoke Friday night as Trump allies against the Washington establishment basking in the love of Trump supporters.

It was like a mini-Trump rally in a hotel ballroom — the MAGA hats, the rock-n-roll music, the U-S-A chants, and the taunting of the media.

Congresswoman Greene spoke first.

“All right, I just want to check something,” Greene said. “I just want to make sure I’m in the right place. Tell me. Who is your president?”

The crowd shouts, “Donald Trump!”

“That’s my president, too, OK,” she added.

Then Congressman Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over allegedly violating sex trafficking laws.

“I’m a marked man in Congress,” he said. “I’m a canceled man in some corners of the internet. I might be a wanted man by the Deep State. But I am a Florida man and it’s good to be home.”

Then they got together on the stage and attacked the Democrats and Republicans less loyal to Trump. Further details on the rest of the tour were not disclosed.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP