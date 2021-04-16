 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

by The Associated Press (AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, second from left, thanks supporters with his wife, Casey, left, Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez, center; her husband, Adrian Nunez, second from right, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after being declared the winner of the Florida gubernatorial race at an election party in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The investigation into Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to become a liability for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he runs for reelection ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

There is no indication that DeSantis is tied to the federal probe of Gaetz, who is now embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation. But Gaetz was a key ally for DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial run and appeared at campaign events alongside him.

People familiar with the pair’s relationship describe a friendship of political convenience between two young, ambitious Republicans that changed as DeSantis became a more seasoned political player.

