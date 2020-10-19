 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FWC: Seven Charged In Illegal International Trade Of Flying Squirrels

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy National Wildlife Federation

Florida wildlife authorities say they’ve charged seven individuals in what is described as an international criminal organization dedicated to the illegal trade of flying squirrels. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the operation stretched from Central Florida to South Korea. 

As many as 3,600 flying squirrels were trapped during a three-year period, netting one wildlife dealer in Bushnell nearly $214,000 dollars in illegal proceeds. 

The squirrels are a protected wild animal in Florida. Florida Fish and Wildlife estimates the international retail value of the poached wildlife will exceed $1 million. 

As the operation expanded it involved couriers from Georgia, including one who would drive the animals to Chicago. The animals were sold to South Korean buyers who flew to the U.S. 

Protected freshwater turtles and alligators also were illegally taken. 

Together the seven suspects face 25 felony charges including racketeering, money laundering and scheming to defraud. 

The charged individuals are identified as: Rodney Crendell Knox, 66, of Bushnell; Kenneth Lee Roebuck, 59, of Lake Panasoffkee; Donald Lee Harrod, Jr., 49, of Bushnell; Vester Ray Taylor, Jr., 40, of Webster; Jong Yun Baek, 56, of Marietta, Ga.; Ervin Woodyard, Jr., 40, of Greenville, Ga.; and an unnamed fugitive.

 

 


