 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FWC Order Weakens Protections For Imperiled Gopher Tortoise, Advocates Say

by (WMFE)

Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


Environmental groups say an executive order issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission leaves the imperiled gopher tortoise vulnerable to development. 

The groups say the order weakens protections for tortoises displaced by development by, for instance, waiving a rule prohibiting their relocation more than 100 miles to the north or south.

George Heinrich of the Florida Turtle Conservation Trust says the rule is aimed at preventing isolated populations. He describes the tortoise as a keystone species of Florida’s uplands.  

“The same habitats that are highly sought for subdivisions and trailer parks and so on. And tortoises dig these deep extensive burrows into the ground that can be as much as 40 feet, and over 365 other species use tortoise burrows.” 

The gopher tortoise is listed as threatened in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the executive order addresses a capacity shortage for relocated tortoises. 

Elise Bennett of the Center for Biological Diversity says the order comes as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers further protections for the tortoise under the Endangered Species Act. 

“I think what we’re seeing here in the state of Florida is that our mechanisms just aren’t effective and that we may really need this federal layer of protection, which includes habitat protection.” 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP