FusionFest Returns to Downtown Orlando This Thanksgiving With Coronavirus Health Precautions in Place

FusionFest is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center November 28th and 29th. 

The free two-day festival celebrates the cultures that make up Orlando with music, dance, food, fashion, and live performances featuring more than 1,000 artists. 

Director Terry Olson says the event will feature mandatory temperature checks and social distancing between booths. 

Face masks will be for sale on-site and handwashing and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the grounds.

“People certainly need to understand their own level of comfortability. But we are working very hard to meet all of CDC and Orange County’s requirements and suggestions for safety. Because life does need to go on. We do need to be safe though. It goes on in a different way.”

Olson says residents from more than 110 countries attended last year. He says the message of FusionFest has a special resonance this year.

“As a crossroads of the world, we really have the platform to show the world that this is possible. People of different ethnicities and people from different heritages, people of perhaps even different political beliefs can live together with a measure of respect for each other.”

For more information on the festival, click here.

