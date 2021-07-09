A fundraising effort to support those affected by the Surfside collapse has brought in nearly $2 million dollars.

Loren Parra is the Public Affairs director at The Miami Foundation.

“There are people who perhaps worked in the building and now have no form of employment. Or the nurses that were caretakers for folks who lived in the building as well and so it’s just been a really beautiful thing to see how in Miami’s time of need, really this region, has stood up to help.”

The Miami Foundation is one of three local fundraising organizations that have teamed up to create the Support Surfside Compassion Fund.

The first million dollars will be provided as immediate relief to the Surfside victims via prepaid gift cards and checks.