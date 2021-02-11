 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FSU To Begin Accepting ‘Extremely Vulnerable’ Employees For COVID-19 Vaccines

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU )

Photo: CDC

Florida State University is now extending COVID-19 vaccination appointments to employees who are deemed extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. 

FSU employees must have certain medical conditions to register for a vaccine.

That includes being immunocompromised, obese, diabetic, or having chronic lung disease or serious heart conditions.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a full list of conditions that would make someone more at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus.

Employees must have their doctor fill out a form to verify that they have one of those conditions.


