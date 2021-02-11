FSU To Begin Accepting ‘Extremely Vulnerable’ Employees For COVID-19 Vaccines
Florida State University is now extending COVID-19 vaccination appointments to employees who are deemed extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus.
FSU employees must have certain medical conditions to register for a vaccine.
That includes being immunocompromised, obese, diabetic, or having chronic lung disease or serious heart conditions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a full list of conditions that would make someone more at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus.
Employees must have their doctor fill out a form to verify that they have one of those conditions.
